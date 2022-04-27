Birmingham City have joined the race to sign Forest Green Rovers right wing-back Kane Wilson, according to a report by Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City are interested in luring the League Two promotion winner back to the Midlands this summer.

Wilson, 22, rose up through the youth ranks of their rivals West Bromwich Albion.

The Blues aren’t the only club keen on snapping him up this summer, with Bristol City linked and Nottingham Forest said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Birmingham City summer target?

Birmingham City need to bolster their ranks in the next transfer window after a disappointing past season under Lee Bowyer.

Wilson is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent in late June as things stand.

He has played a huge role behind Forest Green Rovers’ first ever promotion to League One this term under Rob Edwards. He has made 46 appearances in all competitions for the Gloucestershire outfit and has chipped in with a seriously impressive 14 assists.

His current focus will be on securing the fourth tier title but his side will face a battle to keep hold of him amid links to the Championship.

The Birmingham-born man rose up the academy at West Brom and was a regular at various youth levels for the Baggies before going on to make one senior appearance.

He was loaned out from the Hawthorns at Exeter City, Walsall, Tranmere Rovers and Forest Green to gain experience as a youngster before the latter signed him for good.