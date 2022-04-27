Cardiff City have endured a tough season. But there seems to be brighter times ahead for the Bluebirds who look set to undergo some change in the summer transfer window.

There are a lot of names at Cardiff City that need moving on. Steve Morison has a big task on his hands to rebuild the Welsh club and to get them back on track to challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

And one name who looks set to be moved on after a stale stint at the club is Marlon Pack.

The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer and WalesOnline reports that Cardiff City are ‘expected’ to let him leave on a free transfer this summer.

Elsewhere in the Bluebirds’ midfield, Joe Ralls see his contract expire at the end of this season as well, but WalesOnline also reports that the club are in negotiations with the Englishman over a potential renewal.

And in terms of potential summer signings, Cardiff City have been linked alongside Blackpool with Forest Green Rovers midfielder Ebou Adams.

But the Seasiders may have moved ahead of Cardiff in this particular transfer pursuit with reports revealing that Blackpool have now made an offer to sign Adams.

Cardiff City are also taking a look at Brighton youngster Jaami Qureshi, who is currently on trial with Morison’s side.

Lastly, it’s reported that Josh Murphy has played his last game on loan at Preston North End – the man on loan from Cardiff City has endured a tough time on loan at the club this season.

Cardiff City return to action against Middlesbrough in the Championship later tonight, and the game is available to watch live on Sky Sports.