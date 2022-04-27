Sheffield Wednesday reporter Dom Howson has said midfielder Dennis Adeniran “is not a million miles away” from returning from injury and could make the bench against Portsmouth.

Sheffield Wednesday looked as though they had lost midfielder Adeniran for the rest of the season earlier this year, with Darren Moore confirming he had undergone surgery on a hamstring injury.

However, with the final game approaching, Yorkshire Live reporter Howson has provided a potentially huge update.

Speaking in a fan Q&A, Howson said that the former Everton youngster “is not a million miles away” from returning, even saying he could see him “potentially” returning to the bench for Sheffield Wednesday’s crucial clash vs Portsmouth this weekend.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Adeniran played 45 minutes for the 23s last week so he is not a million miles away from returning.

“I could see him potentially being on the bench at the weekend.”

A welcome boost

Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore has had to contend with plenty of injuries this season, with key players like Adeniran and Josh Windass spending long spells out while a defensive injury crisis meant Marvin Johnson was filling in as a left-sided centre-back at one point.

A return for Adeniran on Saturday would certainly be a welcome sight for the Hillsborough faithful. However, Moore and co will have to be careful not to rush him back to avoid the risk of suffering another blow heading into pre-season.

Even if he doesn’t come back into contention against Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday will have their fingers crossed that he can be involved in the play-offs, if the Owls get there. His recent U23s outing will fill Moore and co with hope, but it remains to be seen if he is deemed fit and ready to return to first-team action.