West Brom duo Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre are ‘most likely’ to become surplus to requirements this summer, as the Baggies eye up a summer overhaul.

Steve Bruce is set to remain in charge of West Brom for the 2022/23 season and he’s set to oversee a lot of change in the playing staff this summer.

The Baggies have an ageing squad. They have a lot of players who’ve been there for a number of years and whose spells at the club have become stagnant.

New blood is definitely needed at The Hawthorn and one man who could become a permanent player this summer is Brighton loanee Matt Clarke.

The Athletic’s Steve Madeley writes that Clarke ‘would be keen’ on making his stay at the club permanent, which could in turn see the likes of Bartley and Kipre offloaded – Bruce has a number of defenders at his disposal and so this area could be trimmed down in the summer.

Madeley writes (via West Brom News):

“Clarke would be keen on a permanent move to The Hawthorns and there are reasons for which a deal would appeal to West Brom as it is likely that any deal would include a low up-front fee and would be weighted towards performance-related add-ons and sell-on clauses.

“[Semi] Ajayi, [Kyle] Bartley, [Cedric] Kipre, [Dara] O’Shea and [Kean] Bryan are all under contract for next season, so before Bruce could consider signing Clarke or any other centre-back he would need to move on one or two of the others.

“Bartley and Kipre are the most likely men to find themselves surplus to requirements — but there are no guarantees they will leave.”

Worth keeping?

Bartley has been an important player for the Baggies over the past four seasons. He’s certainly had his critics, but the 30-year-old has been a mainstay in the side, featuring 38 times in the league this season.

His experience was key under Valerien Ismael, with West Brom proving hard to break down under the Frenchman.

As for Kipre, his time at the club has been torrid. He’s featured just 14 times in the league this season and hasn’t played since January, having been named on the bench in all but one of the club’s last 15 outings.

Both Kipre and Bartley moving on would shed some weight off of West Brom’s wage bill and allow Bruce to bring in some new faces.