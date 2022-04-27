Rotherham United have a flurry of players who see their contracts expire in the summer, meaning there could be a massive shift in the squad to come.

The Millers currently sit in 2nd place of the League One table, with their automatic promotion fate set to be decided on the final game of the season on Saturday.

They face Gillingham on the weekend, with a win one hundred percent guaranteeing a place in the Championship next season. But, the division they’re in next season may play a big part in players renewing or rejecting new contracts, so it is a big week for Paul Warne’s side.

Ahead of the summer window, we look at the Rotherham United players who are out of contract and discuss who might be offered new terms…

The Millers have a staggering 10 players who see their contracts expire in June, but a handful include an option to extend it for a further year.

Michael Smith, Chiedozie Ogbene, Freddie Ladapo, Angus Macdonald, Jamie Lindsay, Michael Ihiekwe, Viktor Johansson, Mickel Miller, Joe Mattock and Josh Kayode are the players who are coming to the end of their current deal.

Ogbene is a man who’s future has been reported on the most, with Warne stating that he wants to sign the winger on a deal for longer than the extra year option that they hold. The Irish international has scored three goals and assisted six in League One this season, and should the Yorkshire side be promoted, they will have a greater chance of agreeing fresh terms.

It was reported last week from the Rotherham Advertiser that star striker Smith is yet to decide on his immediate Rotherham United future. The 30-year-old has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season and has led the line in style. He is also another man who has a one year extension clause in his contract, which the club will surely trigger.

Smith’s striking partner Ladapo handed in a transfer request in the early stages of January and has been left out of the last two matchday squads due to underwhelming performances recently. He looks to be heading for the exit door, but the club could trigger a one yer extension to receive a fee for their record signing.

As for the rest, Ihiekwe, Johansson, Lindsay and Kayode would be massive losses for Rotherham United, who should look to tie them down to new deals.

Macdonald, Mattock and Miller have all struggled with injuries this season and could be departing the club in the summer.