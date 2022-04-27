Bristol City’s season is petering out but ahead of the summer transfer window, several rumours have cropped up involving Nigel Pearson’s side.

The biggest Bristol City story in headlines recently is the Premier League interest mounting in youngster Alex Scott.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation under Pearson this season and reports have linked him with all of Norwich City, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.

Elsewhere, reports (via BirminghamLive) have backed Birmingham City to rekindle their interest in Robins midfielder Kasey Palmer ahead of the summer transfer window, who looks set to be moved on in the summer.

In terms of potential new signings, Bristol City have been linked with a number of players this week.

Reports coming out of Europe this week backed the Robins to pursue a summer move for Zulte Waregem’s Jean-Luc Dompe alongside Premier League strugglers Norwich City.

But Bristol World have played down those rumours, claiming that Bristol City are not pursuing a move for the attacker ahead of the pre-season.

Elsewhere, Pearson is said to be keen on Oxford United duo Steve Seddon and Elliott Moore after the Robins boss was spotted at Oxford United’s League One clash v MK Dons earlier this month.

Lastly, Bristol City have decided against signing Aldershot Town’s Lucias Vine after previously handing the youngster a trial period at the club.

Up next for Bristol City is a home game v Hull City this weekend – the Robins sit a place and two points ahead of Hull City who currently sit in 18th.