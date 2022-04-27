Championship clubs are said to have been alerted to the potential availability of Carlos Carvalhal, who is nearing the end of his contract with Braga.

The Championship season is nearing an end, and some teams could be looking to make a managerial change before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign.

Now, it has been claimed by The Sun reporter Phil Cadden that a manager who could be available is ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Carvalhal.

Cadden states that the 56-year-old is interested in a return to England as his contract with Portuguese side SC Braga nears expiry. His situation is said to have put Championship clubs on ‘red alert’ ahead of the summer, with Carvalhal keen on giving English football another crack after spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City.

Carlos Carvalhal keen on a return to England in the summer. The Braga boss, who has managed Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday, beat Porto on Monday. pic.twitter.com/tRXRSubfqD — Phil Cadden (@pjcadden) April 27, 2022

It is added that Reading could be an option for the Portuguese boss with current manager Paul Ince only in on an interim basis as it stands.

Carvalhal’s previous time in England

The Braga-born defender first came over to England with Sheffield Wednesday in July 2015, taking charge of 131 games in total – the most he has managed for a single club across his managerial career. In his time at Hillsborough, Carvalhal managed Wednesday to the play-offs twice, finishing in 6th and 4th but ultimately falling short on both occasions before departing in December 2017.

He was then appointed as Swansea City’s manager in the same month, spending half a year with the Swans as he bid to keep them in the Premier League. They ultimately fell short and were relegated to the Championship despite his best efforts.

Now though, with his Braga deal expiring, Carvalhal seems to be back on the radar of Championship clubs ahead of the summer.