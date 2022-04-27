Charlton Athletic have a big summer ahead of them as they prepare for next season.

Charlton Athletic are gearing up for their first full campaign under Johnnie Jackson.

The Addicks have some big contract decisions to make over the next eight weeks or so.

They have a number of players who are due to become free agents at the end of June.

The London club have already decided that they will not be offering Chris Gunter, Papa Souare or Ben Watson new deals and the trio will all leave The Valley as free agents, as reported by London News Online earlier this month.

Charlton Athletic are yet to offer fresh terms to any of their players, as of last week. Striker Conor Washington is one who is facing an uncertain future and Jackson said: “It’s my job just to work with the players. I stay well out of that. I don’t want that to impact on the football side of things.”

Washington, 29, has scored 11 goals this term and provides useful competition and back-up in attacking areas.

Midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey, who has missed the majority of this campaign through injury, and attacker Josh Davison, who is currently on loan at Swindon Town, both have 12 months options on their respective contracts.

Experienced defender Jason Pearce has held “preliminary talks” about extending his stay but is yet to put pen-to-paper on anything yet.

Defensive trio Ryan Inniss, Ben Purrington and Adam Matthews have entered the final couple of months of their respective deals and will be awaiting news on whether they will be sticking around for another season.

Goalkeeper Stephen Henderson is in the same boat too and only penned joined on a one-year basis when he signed on a free transfer last year. The Addicks have highly-rated Ashley Maynard-Brewer returning from his loan spell away at Ross County for pre-season which means they may not need the former Crystal Palace man anymore.