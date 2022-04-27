Rotherham boss Paul Warne has said that yesterday’s draw at Sunderland left him feeling ‘sore’, but he still backs his side to be promoted on Saturday.

Rotherham United travelled to the Stadium of Light last night to be hosted by Sunderland, in what was a game where the Millers could’ve all but confirmed promotion to the Championship.

The Yorkshire side took the lead with a Michael Ihiekwe header early on in the first half. Warne’s side dominated the whole tie until the last five minutes, which saw Ihiekwe net a goal in his own net in the 88th minute, ending the game at 1-1.

It was a performance to be proud of in front of a sizeable away end, and it now comes down to the last game of the season to see whether Rotherham United will be a Championship side next season.

Following the draw, Warne said that he was feeling ‘sore’, but continued by saying that if his side play like they did last night, they have a real chance of being promoted on Saturday (see tweet below):

"It's sore at the moment. Life isn't fair sometimes. If we play like that again at the weekend we give ourselves a right chance of going up." #rufc boss PW. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) April 26, 2022

Also, in another tweet by Paul Davis, the Millers boss said he is ‘proud’ of his side in what was an impressive display:

"I'm proud of the lads. They're amazing kids. They're absolutely devastated. But I'm a fatalist. If it ain't meant to be it ain't meant to be." #rufc boss Paul Warne. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) April 26, 2022

Can they do it?

Automatic promotion is all in Rotherham United’s hands. They face Gillingham away from home on Saturday, and a win will fully guarantee a top two finish. A draw would also see them go up should MK Dons in 3rd fail to win at Plymouth Argyle.

The Millers have already won the Papa John’s Trophy competition this season, and promotion would be one hell of a bonus to add to it.

Warne and his men take on Gillingham in a 12:30 kick-off on Saturday, which will decide their League One promotion fate.