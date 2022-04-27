Middlesbrough host Cardiff City in the Championship this evening where anything but a win for the home side would likely see their play-off hopes all but over.

Middlesbrough come into the game winless in five games and in ninth position. A win would take them within two points of Sheffield United in sixth with two games left to play.

The visitors Cardiff City have lost four of their last five, including the last three in a row. By all intents and purposes their season is done. They are safe from relegation for another season and a top half finish is out of sight.

Writing in his weekly column on the Sky Sports’ website, EFL pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on how he thinks the midweek clash between Middlesbrough and Cardiff City will pan out.

“It has been such a poor run of form for Middlesbrough at just the wrong time,” said Prutton.

“Five without a win has seen their play-off hopes hanging by a thread, and anything but a win on Wednesday night and it’s surely all over.

“Cardiff seem to be on an early holiday judging by their recent results.

“It has been three pretty disappointing defeats in a row, and that run of form bodes well for Boro. But I just have a suspicion that could turn on Wednesday night and they could get something.”

Prutton opted for a draw on Wednesday evening, predicting the score to be 1-1.

If his prediction comes to be, a draw would not be beneficial for the home side and would leave them in ninth and four points outside of the top six. Steve Morison’s side would also remain where they are in the table, staying down in 19th position.

After Wednesday’s game, Middlesbrough play again at home, hosting Stoke City at the Riverside, before a final day trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

The Bluebirds play Birmingham City at home at the weekend and then travel to recently relegated Derby County on the last day of the season.