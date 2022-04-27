Coventry City have enjoyed a fantastic season in the Championship so far, with a number of their players putting in some quality performances throughout.

And one of those players is Callum O’Hare. The 23-year-old was an important player for the Sky Blues last season and this time round, he’s taken his game to the next level.

He’s featured 43 times in the league so far this season scoring five and assisting seven, becoming the target of a number of Premier League clubs in the process.

Norwich City were being linked with a move for the Englishman before reports claimed that Tottenham Hotspur were showing an interest.

A summer move on the cards?

Coventry City have a number of players who have been linked with moves away this season, and who could yet move on to bigger and better in the summer.

O’Hare, as well as the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer could all be moving on in the summer. The loss of any would be a huge blow for Mark Robins and his side who currently sit in 10th place of the Championship table after an impressive showing in this campaign.

So what have Coventry City fans said about O’Hare this season?

O’Hare has at times, this season and last, been inconsistent. At 23 years old though he remains a young footballer and as this season has progressed, so too has O’Hare.

He’s developed more of a ruthless streak which is reflected in his scoring form of late – he’s scored four in his last nine outings for the Sky Blues, including the fourth in a memorable 4-2 win at Birmingham City earlier this month.

See what these Coventry City fans have had to say on Twitter about his performances this season:

Common knowledge by now that Messi is just an Argentinian O’hare🔵#PUSB — Tomcovcity (@tomcovcity) April 15, 2022

Callum O’Hare 5 goals 7 assists this season and not many people believed he could get those figures at the start of the year. Keep going Cal we’re all behind you!! 💙 #PUSB — Tommy 🇮🇪 (@tommyccfcregan) April 15, 2022

Performance of the season for me and we needed one! Class to a man, good to have Dabo back but O'Hare, unplayable today 🔥 #pusb 💙 — David Rose (@daverose11) March 12, 2022

Gyokeres was outstanding again, the guy is a baller and scores pretty much every game, such a brilliant striker, sheaf was immense in the second half, maatsen was outstanding and scored a beautiful goal, o’hare was class as usual. This team is something else. #PUSB — Tom Upton 🇸🇪🇧🇷🇬🇧 (@TomUpto94934917) October 2, 2021

Look at all these good players Callum O’Hare has more goal contributions than now 💙⚽️ #PUSB pic.twitter.com/GfJkKeTone — anthony ‘operation premiership’ hornsby (@Anthony_Hornsby) April 15, 2022

I don’t want to be critical but how many chances has O’Hare squandered this season. Great engine but has to have an end product. #pusb — DeeJay2020 (@dee_jay2020) April 6, 2022