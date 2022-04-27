Blackpool loan man Dujon Sterling is attracting interest from elsewhere this summer, as reported by Goal (live transfer blog, 26.04.21, 14.14).

Blackpool have had the youngster on loan from Chelsea this season.

Sterling, 22, has been a hit with the Seasiders but has now returned to his parent club for treatment on a minor ankle injury.

Goal claim Neil Critchley’s side are keen to snap him up permanently in the next transfer window but the full-back is also wanted by fellow Championship clubs and some Premier League sides as well.

However, the report also suggests he well be given his chance to impress Thomas Tuchel in pre-season to try and force his way into the Blues’ first-team plans.

Blackpool spell

Blackpool swooped to sign Sterling last summer and he was given the green light to depart Stamford Bridge on a temporary basis to get some more experience under his belt.

He has since made 25 appearances for the Tangerines in all competitions this term, 24 of which have come in the league.

The former England youth international has been on the books at Chelsea for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the London outfit.

He has played twice for their senior team so far and has also had loan spells away in the Football League at Coventry City and Wigan Athletic in the past to boost his development.

Sterling is back with the Blues now and they have a decision to make on what to do with him next.