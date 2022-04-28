Fulham are said to have agreed a deal to sign Manor Solomon this summer, and the move could see Ivan Cavaleiro pushed down the pecking order.

Fulham have reportedly pounced to agree a deal for the Israeli star ahead of their return to the Premier League in an eye-catching swoop. Solomon has been a standout star for Shakhtar Donetsk since joining back in January 2019, and now, he looks set to get a chance to test himself on the big stage.

A left-winger by trade, Solomon’s arrival could in turn push Portuguese winger Cavaleiro down the pecking order in Marco Silva’s ranks…

Cavaleiro’s current role

Unfortunately for the former Wolves man, much of his season has been hampered by a groin injury.

However, even when fit, the 28-year-old hasn’t been Silva’s go-to man on the left-hand side. Neeskens Kebano has started on the left for much of this season, while Bobby Decordova-Reid has also been deployed in the role. Cavaleiro has played 18 times in the Championship this season, with 13 of those appearances coming off the bench, so he has been limited to a bit-part role on the whole.

Solomon inbound?

With Solomon seemingly heading for Fulham this summer, it may well spell the end of Cavaleiro’s time at the club. It would likely mean that the former Benfica youngster would drop to 3rd or 4th choice on the left behind Solomon, Kebano and potentially Decordova-Reid too.

Cavaleiro struggled to make a telling impact in Fulham’s last campaign of Premier League football and after a season hampered by injury, he hasn’t been able to make much of an impression on Silva.

If Solomon does indeed join, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Cavaleiro was deemed surplus to requirements this summer.