Hartlepool United have appointed Chris Trotter as their new Head of Recruitment, as announced by their official club website.

Hartlepool United have lured him away from League One promotion hopefuls Rotherham United.

Trotter will start work immediately as the Pools gear up for next season.

Graeme Lee’s side still have two games left of this campaign against Scunthorpe United and Colchester United but have nothing to play for.

New addition for Hartlepool United

Trotter started his career in football at Middlesbrough and worked his way up from a voluntary position to becoming their Head of Technical Recruitment and Chief Scout.

He spent just under 10 years with Boro before moving on for a new chapter at Rotherham United back in 2019.

The Yorkshire turned to him as their Head Scout and he has since played a key role behind their success in transfer windows over recent years.

Trotter has now made a move back to the North East and will be looking forward to starting with Hartlepool United.

It has been a turbulent past nine months or so for the Pools since they made their return to the Football League. They have managed to stay up which is the main thing, despite losing former manager Dave Challinor to Stockport County in November last year, and will be gearing up for Lee’s first full term at the helm.

Both comings and goings are expected at the Suits Direct Stadium over the coming months and Trotter will be looking to use his contacts in the game to help their recruitment.