Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the end of the season.

Philip Zinckernagel, Hugo Ekitike and Michael Obafemi are the names that have been floating about in the transfer headlines recently.

According to Watford Observer, Nottingham Forest are keen on signing current Watford loanee Zinckrenagel on a permanent basis this summer. The winger has netted six goals and provided seven assists in 39 Championship appearances this season, forming a great partnership with Brennan Johnson that has helped the Reds to an incredible season, that could yet see them automatically promoted. The 27-year-old still has four years left on his Hornets contract, but it looks as though he’s enjoying his Nottingham Forest spell.

The Express have reported that Fulham are showing interest in Stade de Reims striker Ekitike. The 19-year-old has netted nine Ligue 1 goals this season, and has been on the radar of Newcastle United, West Ham and Wolves throughout the season. It’s his first full season in the French first division, and with Fulham confirming promotion to the Premier League last week, they may fancy their chances of sealing a deal for the youngster in the summer.

Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford are monitoring Swansea City striker Obafemi, Football League World claims. The Irishman joined the club from Southampton during the summer window last year, and has netted 11 goals in 30 league outings for the Welsh side. He still has two years remaining on his Swans contract, and considering he only joined at the start of the season, it may take a lot for the 21-year-old to depart the club.

As we approach the end of the season, we will no doubt start to see more transfer news flood the EFL as clubs look to begin their recruitment process early ahead of the new campaign.