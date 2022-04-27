Birmingham City have endured another torrid season in the Championship and once again, the club looks as though they could undergo a managerial change.

Lee Bowyer has failed to get this Birmingham City side firing in the Championship this season.

He’s kept them in the league which to many will be seen as a decent achievement, but for most, Bowyer isn’t the man to take Blues forward.

The summer ahead then could hold a lot of change for Birmingham City and here we look at five transfer dealings that could unfold at the club this summer…

Alfie Mawson – In

Birmingham City wanted to sign Fulham’s Alfie Mawson in January. Blues missed out, but a recent report from BirminghamLive has revealed that Birmingham City still hold an interest in the 28-year-old centre-back.

Given Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League, it looks likely that they could sell Mawson this summer – he’s featured just six times in the league this season and hasn’t been named in a matchday squad since February.

Nico Gordon – Out

The 19-year-old made his league debut for Blues in the 2019/20 campaign. In recent weeks though he’s cemented his place in Bowyer’s starting line up and reports earlier this month linked Gordon to the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs among other clubs.

Birmingham City have no plans to sell Gordon this summer. But if a solid offer comes in for the Englishman then it might prove too lucrative to turn down.

#Birmingham City defender Nico Gordon’s contract expires in 2023 and has interest from many top clubs including Chelsea, Man United, Spurs, Arsenal & other clubs. #CFC scouts have attended Gordon’s last 3 games. The 19-year-old has a very bright future ahead. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⭐️ pic.twitter.com/5YZibfUJ9T — Nathan Gissing (@Nathan_Gissing) April 10, 2022

Kasey Palmer – In

Reports (via BirminghamLive) have recently claimed that Blues retain an interest in Bristol City’s Kasey Palmer. The 25-year-old midfielder has featured just six times in the Championship this season and the Robins are expected to offload him in the summer.

He could yet be a really keen signing for Blues – Palmer has a lot of energy and he’ll be raring to play some regular football next season after a difficult campaign at Ashton Gate.

Lyle Taylor – Signed permanently?

The Nottingham Forest man has impressed since joining on loan. He’s scored five in 12 league outings for Birmingham City and he could yet become available in the summer, especially so if Forest earn promotion to the Premier League.

Steve Cooper has already outlined his plans for Taylor, saying that conversations will take place over the summer as to what the next best step for the 32-year-old might be.

Marcel Oakley – Loaned out?

The 19-year-old made his Championship debut earlier this season. He’s only racked up one more league appearance since however, having been name don the bench just a handful of times in 2022.

There’s no doubt that he’s a player with potential and so a loan move away from St Andrew’s this summer could be a good move from Blues.