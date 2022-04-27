Nottingham Forest forward Lewis Grabban will remain sidelined through a hamstring injury until at least the final game of the season against Hull City, manager Steve Cooper has confirmed.

Nottingham Forest skipper Grabban has had the second half of his season disrupted by injury, spending a spell on the sidelines through an ankle injury before being struck down with a hamstring issue against Peterborough United last weekend.

Thankfully, fellow strikers Keinan Davis and Sam Surridge have been able to deputise in his absence, softening the blow of Grabban’s absence.

However, after being forced off at London Road, a fresh update has emerged on Grabban’s injury.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest boss Cooper has confirmed that the experienced striker will be out until at least the final game of the season against Hull City. Here’s what he had to say:

“Grabbs has done his hamstring.

“It’s still settling down, so it’s a little bit inconclusive in terms of the actual time the medics are committing to him being unavailable for.

“He won’t play in the games up until Hull, that’s for sure. Hopefully, I’ll have more of a definitive diagnosis later in the week.”

Grabban’s influence…

The 34-year-old striker’s contribution of 12 goals and four assists in 32 Championship games has been significant thus far, of course, but as a vastly experienced player, his influence has been pivotal off the pitch too.

Grabban has been involved in plenty of promotion pushes over the course of his career, and his know-how will be incredibly valuable for Nottingham Forest’s younger players as they look at the possibility of breaking into the automatic promotion spots to round off a stunning turnaround under Cooper’s management.

Even cementing the play-offs would be a great achievement, but with Bournemouth stuttering with three games left, the door could be open for Forest to snatch 2nd place at the death.