Nottingham Forest are keen on signing Watford’s Philip Zinckernagel on a permanent basis this summer, Watford Observer has revealed.

Zinckernagel, 27, joined Watford from Bodo/Glimt midway through last season. He struggled to really get a foothold in the Hornets’ XI though and he was eventually loaned out upon his club’s promotion to the Premier League.

He joined Nottingham Forest and he’s since proved to be a really keen addition to Steve Cooper’s side, scoring six and assisting seven in his 39 league outings for the cub so far.

The Dane scored the winning goal in the 1-0 win over Fulham last night, which took Forest up into 3rd place of the table.

And now, Watford Observer have revealed that Forest ‘have expressed their interest in making the deal a permanent one’, but the report goes on to stress that ‘nothing has been decided yet’.

A key player…

Forest have so many talented players in their squad this season, and the likes of Zinckernagel may have gone somewhat under the radar this season.

But the 27-year-old has been a hugely important player this season having scored some important goals along the way.

He’s got a lot of attacking qualities which makes him a really versatile and useful player in this Forest side, complimenting the likes of Brennan Johnson alongside him in attack.

Whether or not Watford would want to sell Zinckernagel with Championship football looming remains to be seen, and how much they might charge Forest for the player remains likewise.

But if Cooper can get a permanent deal over the line then it would be a shrewd signing for the Reds.

Up next for Forest is a home game v Swansea City this weekend.