Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said he “would love” to keep Leicester City loanee George Hirst beyond the end of this season.

Portsmouth brought Hirst to Fratton Park on loan last summer, and after a slow start to life with Pompey, the striker has been a huge hit in the second half of the season.

The 23-year-old took his tally for the season to 14 on Tuesday night, scoring twice in quick succession as Cowley’s Portsmouth fought back from 2-0 down to secure an impressive 3-2 win over league leaders Wigan Athletic.

Hirst’s development and quality of performances over the past few months have made him a popular figure among the Pompey faithful, and Cowley has revealed his desire to bring the striker back next season.

As quoted by Hampshire Live, the Portsmouth boss said he “would love” to have the striker back in the summer, moving to praise him for his growth over the course of the campaign. Here’s what he had to say:

“We would love to keep George.

“He has grown and developed as the season has unfolded as the season has gone on, and it has been a real breakthrough season for him.

“We know how hard he has had to work to get to this place, but for us as coaches, when you work with a player and someone with such a work ethic in life and the desire to want to get better every single day? So it is nice and pleasing really to see a player then get the rewards they deserve., it is really rewarding.”

Could a move be feasible?

If there’s a way to bring Hirst back to Fratton Park next season, Portsmouth should find a way to make it work. The striker’s development over this season has helped him get into the form of his life and it seems to be a partnership that could really work long-term.

It would be a surprise to see Hirst emerge in Brendan Rodgers’ first-team plans, and at 23, it could be time to move on from the King Power Stadium. However, it will be a case of making it work financially with Cowley keen on a reunion.