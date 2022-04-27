QPR look to be heading towards another busy summer after what’s been a disappointing season for Mark Warburton’s men.

The R’s sit in 11th place of the table after plummeting out of top-six contention.

Fans are disappointed with the outcome of this season and they’ll be hoping to see some change this summer, perhaps in the dugout and on the pitch too.

One position that’s been one of concern for Mark Warburton this season is the goalkeeper position. He’s had an unprecedented amount of injuries to his goalkeepers this season having been forced to bring in emergency goalkeepers twice.

Seny Dieng is the preferred no.1 but he could yet face a contested summer with the likes of Sheffield United and West Ham having both been linked with the Senegalese this season.

Should Dieng leave then it would certainly leave a void in Warburton’s starting XI, who would no doubt dip into the transfer market to replace him.

And there might be an ideal replacement just across West London in Marek Rodak.

The Slovakian shot-stopper is one of Fulham’s more consistent performers. He helped them to promotion during the 2019/20 season but was overlooked in the Premier League last time round, and he’s cautious of the same happening next season.

He’s recently said that he doesn’t want to sit on the bench next season and so a summer move could well be on the cards for the 25-year-old if Marco Silva opts to bring in someone with more Premier League experience this summer.

Rodak is a really reliable and well-rounded goalkeeper who’s learned his trade the hard way, coming through the lower leagues to cement his place in the Fulham XI.

He’d be a great fit for QPR who have had recent transfer dealings with Fulham, and for Rodak it would be a chance to play regular Championship football close to home.

If QPR need a new no.1 this summer and Rodak needs a new club, then this move could be a great fit for both.