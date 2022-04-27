Liverpool plan to announce the signing of Fulham star Fabio Carvalho within weeks, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Fulham ace Carvalho after narrowly missing out on a January agreement, with the talented attacking midfielder poised to link up with the Anfield outfit when his contract expires at the end of this season.

The 19-year-old has been a standout star for the Cottagers this season, with his performances warranting a big move.

Despite the fact the deal has been reportedly been agreed for a few weeks now, there has been no official communication from either Liverpool or Fulham regarding Carvalho’s transfer fate. But now, Football Insider has claimed the Premier League title challengers are planning to announce the deal within weeks.

The Portuguese star won’t join officially until July 1st, but it is said Liverpool plan on announcing Carvalho’s signing when the Championship season comes to an end.

One for the future

Although Fulham fans will be gutted to see the back of Carvalho this summer, there’s no doubt the Craven Cottage will be willing him on in his journey to make it to the top of the game.

The talented attacking midfielder has played a big role in Fulham’s promotion push this season, starring in behind talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Across all competitions, Carvalho has managed 10 goals and seven assists in 36 games this season. Considering he missed nine Championship games across September and most of October too, he could have even added to his total of 16 goal contributions in the league.

Fulham fans will be hoping Carvalho can become the latest product of their academy to flourish at Anfield, with Harvey Elliott going from strength to strength since joining Liverpool from the Cottagers.