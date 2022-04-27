Barnsley loan pair Claudio Gomes and Domingos Quina have returned to Manchester City and Watford respectively, as announced by their official club website.

Barnsley have confirmed that the duo have both played their last match for the club.

The Tykes have been relegated to League One and will be using players under contract for next season in their remaining couple of games against Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion.

Midfielder Amine Bassi’s loan spell from French side Metz has also come to an end.

Barnsley spells

Barnsley swooped to sign Gomes last summer to add more competition and depth to their midfield department and he was given the green light to leave Manchester City to get some more experience under his belt.

He has made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire outfit and has chipped in with a single goal and an assist.

The former France youth international has been on the books of Pep Guardiola’s side since they swooped to land him from PSG in 2018 and he has since played three times for their first-team, as well as having a loan spell away at Jong PSV.

Quina rocked up at Oakwell during the January transfer window after spending the first-half of this campaign with Fulham.

He struggled for opportunities with Marco Silva’s side but has made a positive impression during his time with the Tykes, scoring twice and assisting four goals in 16 games.

Both Gomes and Quina have left now and their parent clubs have decisions to make on their futures.