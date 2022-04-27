Fulham boss Marco Silva has told Marek Rodak to stay focused on this season after saying he would consider his future if he isn’t first choice next season.

Fulham’s Slovakian shot-stopper told Sport.sk that he would have to consider moving elsewhere for more game time if he isn’t handed a starting role next season.

This campaign has seen Rodak maintain his place in the starting XI for all but one Championship game since October 16th. He has kept summer signing Paulo Gazzaniga at bay in the battle for a starting spot, with the Argentinian seeing limited game time in his first campaign at Craven Cottage.

Now, amid Rodak’s comments, Fulham boss Silva has issued a brief response.

As quoted by West London Sport, the Portuguese manager simply told the ‘keeper to remain focused on this season before looking too far into the future. Here’s what he had to say:

“Marek has to be fully focused on this season, nothing more.”

The number one spot

It’s been another strong season of Championship football for Rodak. He has managed 13 clean sheets in 32 league outings, conceding only 26 goals in that time. Keeping a ‘keeper of Gazzaniga’s quality is something to be applauded too given the 30-year-old’s vast Premier League experience.

Rodak has struggled for game time in Fulham’s previous Premier League campaigns though, and it remains to be seen if Silva plans on recruiting another shot-stopper in the summer as he bids to finally keep the Cottagers in the top flight.

There’s no doubt that Rodak’s performances this season will stand him in good stead, but if he isn’t to be the go-to man in between the sticks, it seems the 25-year-old will have his eyes on a move elsewhere.