Blackpool have made an offer for Forest Green Rovers ace Ebou Adams, as reported by Lancashire Live.

Blackpool are hoping to win the race to sign the League Two promotion winner this summer.

Adams, 26, has been a key player for Rovers over the past few seasons and has helped them gain promotion to League One for the first time in their history this term.

However, Rob Edwards’ side face a real battle to keep hold of him with his contract up at the end of June.

He is currently due to become a free agent in a couple of months time and Lancashire Live claim up to eight clubs are keen to snap him up, one of which is said to be Cardiff City.

Blackpool summer target

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley could see Adams as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park for the next campaign.

Forest Green Rovers swooped to sign the Gambia international back in 2019 and he has since made 119 appearances for the Gloucestershire outfit, chipping in with nine goals and 11 assists.

He started his career at Dartford in non-league and was snapped up by Norwich City as a youngster in 2016.

Adams spent two years on the books at Carrow Road but played only once for the Canaries’ first-team after they loaned him out to Braintree Town, Shrewsbury Town and Leyton Orient.

He left on a permanent basis for Ebbsfleet United and had a single year in National League before his current club came calling.