Stoke City have a number of first-team players coming to the end of their contracts this summer, in what could be another summer of change for the Potters.

Ahead of this season, Michael O’Neill and Stoke City were frantically trying to reduce their wage bill.

They did that, but the club has since struggled for form on the pitch. After a decent start to the campaign they soon dropped down into the bottom half, now finding themselves in 12th after an improved vein of form.

Nevertheless, this summer looks set to bring yet more change to the club, who have seven first-team players out of contract, perhaps the biggest of which being Nick Powell.

The former Manchester United man scored 12 goals in the league last season. He was the Potters’ best player but this time round, he’s managed just 16 league outings owing to injury.

He’s no doubt a quality player but his injury record has at times been a cause for concern. He’s set to return before the end of the season but whether he’ll have enough time to impress the club to earn a new deal remains to be seen,

But the club are set to offer Joe Allen a new contract – the Welshman has featured 39 times in the league this season but he’s split opinion at times, and so the news of his potential new deal may equally split opinion.

Of the remaining out of contract player, only Smith has been quizzed about his future. He told the club website that he’s hoping to finish the campaign strongly whilst diverting from talking directly about his contract situation, saying:

“It’s been tough for me. I had six or seven games out of the team and it was frustrating but I’m an experienced player and it’s about waiting for your opportunity to come back into the team. I’ll always work hard, always put the team first. Thankfully I’ve come back in and we’ve won a few games.”

Chester, Vrancic, Fletcher and Jagielka remain out of contract this summer. They’ve all played a part this season but fans may not be worried about losing any of them – perhaps Vrancic and Fletcher would be decent additions going into next season but the departure of both would free up some space on the club’s wage bill.

After several years of misspending in the Premier League, Stoke City are now tasked with shedding their wage bill and rebuilding from the bottom which could take a lot longer than a couple of seasons.

Up next for the Potters is a trip to Middlesbrough this weekend.