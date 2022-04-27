Bristol City are believed to be interested in Oxford United duo Elliott Moore and Steve Seddon, as reported by Bristol World.

Bristol City have identified the U’s pair as potential summer additions.

Nigel Pearson’s side are making plans for the upcoming transfer window.

It has been a poor season for the Robins and they are hoping to compete at the top end of the division next time around.

Oxford United pair on radar

Moore has been a key player for Karl Robinson’s side since making the move to the Kassam Stadium back in 2019.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Leicester City but never made a senior appearance for the Foxes. Instead, he had a loan spell away in Belgium at OH Leuven to get some experience under his belt before leaving the Premier League side on a permanent basis.

The centre-back has since adapted to life in the Football League with ease and has made 123 appearances for Oxford United to date, chipping in with nine goals and five assists.

Seddon has also been an influential player for the Oxfordshire outfit over recent times. They landed him last summer on a three-year contract from Championship side Birmingham City.

The left-back was on the books of the Blues for seven years but only played seven times for their senior team because they loaned him out to Stevenage, Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon.

Both Moore and Seddon are key assets for the U’s but they could face a battle to keep hold of him over the coming months after missing out on promotion this term.