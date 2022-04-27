Brighton and Watford are both ‘monitoring the situation’ of Michael Obafemi at Swansea City, reports claim.

The Irishman, 21, endured a tough start to life in Wales but he’s since found form, scoring 11 goals in all competitions in 2022.

He’s become an important player for Russell Martin at Swansea City who extended their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions with a 3-3 draw v Bournemouth last night.

Speaking about Obafemi’s progression earlier in the year, Martin was full of praise, saying:

“He’s just worked really hard, good attitude and the rest comes. He’s showing glimpses of his potential and hopefully he’ll become a really big player for us.

“I’m really proud of him because he’s come a long way on and off the pitch and he needs to continue growing like the rest of the young guys do with us.”

Now though, Football League World claim that Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford are both ‘monitoring the situation’ of Obafemi, 21, at Swansea City.

Instead putting two and two together to come up with an ‘exclusive’ report, Football League World have pulled a completely random one out of the bag here.

Obafemi signed on a three-year deal last summer and he’s only been in good form over the second half of this season.

Brighton and Watford are another two teams who are prone to signing Championship talents but it makes a change from the usual suspects of Burnley and Norwich City.

A pinch of salt…

As ever, these reports must be taken with a pinch of salt. It seems unlikely that Watford would move for Obafemi given the fact that they’re poised for relegation into Championship, and it seems equally as unlikely that Obafemi would swap Swansea for Watford if they were a Championship side.

As for Brighton, they’ve been linked with a number of strikers this season, Ben Brereton Diaz being one, but it seems like Graham Potter’s side are in the market for a more profound striker than one who’s only come good in 2022.

Up next for Swansea City and Obafemi is a trip to Nottingham Forest this weekend.