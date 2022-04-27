Cardiff City remain in talks with Joe Ralls over a new contract, as per a report by Wales Online.

Cardiff City are locked in negotiations with the midfielder.

Ralls, 28, has been ruled out with injury until the end of the season and it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that he has played his last game for the Welsh side.

His contract expires at the end of June and he is due to become a free agent as things stand.

Cardiff City stalwart

Ralls has been on the books at the Cardiff City Stadium for his whole senior career to date, having previously played for Badshot Lea, Aldershot Town and Farnborough as a youngster.

The former England youth international penned his first professional deal with the Bluebirds back in 2011 and made his first-team debut shortly after in a Championship fixture against Hull City.

He was loaned out to Yeovil Town during the 2013/14 season to get some senior experience under his belt.

Ralls has gone on to make 308 appearances for Cardiff City in all competitions and has chipped in with 32 goals and 31 assists.

He has been a great servant to the club over the years and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in both 2013 and 2018.

It is yet to be known whether Steve Morison will be able to keep hold of him for longer with him facing an uncertain future right now.

It is expected to be a summer of transition and Ralls is currently due to leave for free if nothing changes.