Hull City are “expected” to loan out Harvey Cartwright next season, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Hull City are likely to let the goalkeeper head out the exit door to get a full season of regular first-team action under his belt.

Cartwright, 19, is currently the Tigers’ third choice ‘keeper behind Chelsea loan man Nathan Baxter and Matt Ingram.

He saw a temporary switch to League Two side Hartlepool United fall through in the January transfer window.

Hull City situation

Cartwright has risen up through Hull City’s academy alongside the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter, Jacob Greaves and Brandon Fleming.

He has been a regular for the East Yorkshire club at various youth levels over recent years and was handed his senior debut in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Leicester City Under-21s by former manager Grant McCann in the last campaign.

The England youth international has also had loan spells away in non-league at Barton Town and Gainsborough Trinity over the past couple of years to get some experience under his belt.

The Grimsby-born man made his Championship debut for Shota Arveladze’s side earlier in this campaign in their 2-0 home defeat to Barnsley.

His chances of making the number one spot his own next term are slim so a loan departure would be beneficial for his career.

Cartwright may fancy his chances of getting another league appearance as Hull City have nothing to play for now after already securing their survival. They have games coming up against Bristol City away and Nottingham Forest at home.