Fulham are interested in Stade de Reims attacker Hugo Ekitike, according to a report by the Express.

Fulham have identified the youngster as a potential summer addition.

Ekitike, 19, has caught the eye playing in Ligue 1 this season and has made 24 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 10 goals and four assists.

The Express claim Premier League trio Wolves, West Ham United and Newcastle United are also keen on landing him.

Fulham summer target?

Fulham are back in the top flight but weren’t able to seal the title yesterday after they lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest.

Marco Silva’s side can start to plan their recruitment for the next transfer window already and could see Ekitike as a decent long-term option for them.

The striker has been on the books at Reims for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy. He was a regular for them at various youth levels before breaking into their first-team picture.

He was handed his first professional contract back in July 2020 and made his senior debut three months later in a league fixture against FC Lorient.

Ekitike was also loaned out to Vejle last term to get some experience under his belt and fired three goals in 11 games for the Superliga outfit.

He is under contract at Reims until the summer of 2024 but they could still face a battle to keep hold of him over the coming months with Fulham the latest club to be credited with an interest as they prepare for their return to the big time.