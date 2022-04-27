Coventry City loan man Jake Clarke-Salter is wanted by Standard Liege and Genk, according to Goal (live transfer blog, 26.04.21, 14.50).

Coventry City are also interested in making his move permanent this summer.

Clarke-Salter, 24, has spent this season on loan with the Sky Blues from Chelsea.

Goal claim he is poised to leave his parent club permanently in the next transfer window and isn’t short of suitors.

Hit at Coventry City

Coventry City swooped to land the former England youth international in May last year and he has since enjoyed plenty of game time with Mark Robins’ side, making 30 appearances in all competitions.

He was linked with a switch to fellow second tier outfit Swansea City in the January transfer window but ended up staying at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Clarke-Salter has been on the books at Chelsea for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the Premier League giants.

The centre-back was a regular for the Blues at various youth levels as a youngster and has played three times for their first-team so far.

However, he has spent the majority of his career out on loan from Stamford Bridge at Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Vitesse, Birmingham City and now Coventry City.

Clarke-Salter is attracting interest from Belgian pair Standard Liege and Genk now and Chelsea have a decision to make on where to let him go when he returns from his current spell away.

For now though, he will be looking to finish this campaign as strongly as he can.