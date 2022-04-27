Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Forest Green Rovers right wing-back Kane Wilson, as detailed in a report by Bristol Live.

Nottingham Forest have been taking a look at the League Two promotion winner over recent weeks.

Wilson, 22, has caught the eye this season in the fourth tier and is out of contract in a couple of months time meaning he will become available on a free transfer.

Bristol Live claim Bristol City are also keen to lure him to the Championship for the next campaign.

Nottingham Forest summer target?

Nottingham Forest are currently chasing promotion to the Premier League and could see Wilson as an ideal replacement for Djed Spence, who is due to return to parent club Middlesbrough when this term ends.

The Reds boosted their hopes of making the top two last night with a 1-0 win away at table toppers Fulham.

Wilson helped Forest Green Rovers get over the line last weekend and they will be playing in League One for the first time in their history next term.

He has been a standout player for the Gloucestershire outfit and has made 46 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals and an impressive 14 assists.

The Birmingham-born man started his career at West Brom and rose up through the academy of the Midlands side. He was a regular at various youth levels before going on to make one senior appearance.

He was loaned out from the Hawthorns at Exeter City, Walsall, Tranmere Rovers and Forest Green to gain experience as a youngster before the latter signed him for good after he was allowed to leave.