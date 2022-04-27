Sunderland and Rotherham United shared the points in what was a huge game for both sides’ promotion chances last night.

The game ended 1-1, the opener being a first half corner header which no Sunderland player seemed to mark.

Sunderland however had a stroke of luck when Jack Clarke’s cross found the head of Rotherham United defender Michael Ihiekwe who found his own net.

It was a disappointing evening on Wearside for the 33,000 in attendance as Sunderland once again proved incapable of properly challenging their fellow promotion hopefuls.

There aren’t many positives to take from yesterday’s game and with the result leaving Sunderland’s top-six hopes down to the final day clash against Morecambe, here we look at three Sunderland players who disappointed this evening…



Bailey Wright – WhoScored rating 6.23

Wright began the game as part of the back three and his usual long balls up to Stewart were found to be useless as Paul Warne’s defenders dealt with them with ease.

He almost gifted Warne’s side with a chance to win the game in the last minute as a misplaced pass found the feet of an opposition attacker, but thankfully Sunderland recovered well.



Anthony Patterson – WhoScored rating 6.22

The academy product keeper looked puzzled at times as to how to deal with the visitor’s brilliant set pieces.

He’s been a keen addition to the squad since coming in at the start of the year but he needs to be braver and more commanding to keep his spot as Sunderland’s number one.



Jay Matete – WhoScored rating 5.72

The former Fleetwood Town midfielder struggled to get a foothold on this game today and makes this list for the second time in three games.

He looked sloppy on the ball and whilst he made some decent defensive plays, it’s not enough for him to escape this list.