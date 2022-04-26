West Ham are continuing to monitor Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz ahead of the summer transfer window, reports journalist Rudy Galetti.

Brereton Diaz has endured a season of two halves. The Chilean cult hero scored 20 goals for Blackburn Rovers in the first half of the campaign but he has just one to his name in 2022.

Injury brought a crashing halt to his form earlier in the year. He’s since returned to the side but he’s yet to return to his best ahead of a potential play-off bout for his side in the Championship.

Premier League links…

Going into the January transfer window, a number of Premier League teams were being linked with the 23-year-old, one of which being West Ham.

David Moyes is keen on bringing an attacker to the club this summer and now, Galetti has revealed that the Hammers are still monitoring Brereton Diaz’s situation at Ewood Park despite his dip in form.

He tweeted:

🚨🔥 #WestHam continue to monitor the situation of 3 players that at the end of the season will become free agent: #Tarkowski, #Lingard and #BreretonDiaz. 📌 Many clubs are moving for them as well: in the coming weeks developments are expected. 🐓⚽ #Transfers #WHUFC — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) April 24, 2022

West Ham are supposedly keen to bring in some free agents this summer. Brereton Diaz is out of contract at Ewood Park at the end of the season but the club have the option of extending his stay by a further year, and it looks inevitable that they will trigger that option once their season is over.

Thoughts?

Brereton Diaz remains a quality player. Although he’s endured a tough second half of the season, he’s played a whole lot of football for club and country and many forget just how young a footballer he still is.

Should Rovers not secure promotion this season then they may be inclined to sell Brereton Diaz this summer, who will have only a year left on his contract assuming that Rovers extend his stay.

Up next for Mowbray’s side is a home game v Bournemouth this weekend.