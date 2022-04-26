Blackburn Rovers’ hopes of securing a top-six finish this season have been reignited after last night’s 4-1 win over Preston North End.

Tony Mowbray’s side thumped their Lancashire rivals to move up into 7th place of the table, with just three points separating now them and Sheffield United in 6th with two games remaining.

Rovers looked all but out of the play-off race at one point. But they’ve shored up in recent weeks to return to the fold, and the club could yet be gearing up for a Premier League campaign this summer.

Either way, they have a number of players out of contract in the summer and Mowbray could have a lot of work to do ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Currently out of contract in the summer are Joe Rothwell, Ryan Nyambe and Darragh Lenihan.

Mowbray spoke of the three in particular this week and revealed that he expects some bodies to walk out of the door this summer, telling LancsLive:

“At this moment it looks as though some people are going to leave the football club. I speak to the players every day, it’s my job.”

The72 exclusively revealed earlier in the year that Nyambe was set to quit Blackburn Rovers this summer.

Elsewhere, Ben Brereton Diaz sees his contract out in the summer. It’s widely known that the club hold a one-year option in his contract and it looks inevitable that it’ll be triggered before the summer.

Bradley Johnson and Jacob Davenport are the last names that see their deals expire this summer and it looks unlikely that either will be offered fresh terms after uninspiring seasons.

Of all the players out of contract, Rovers fans would no doubt love to see Rothwell, Nyambe, Lenihan and Brereton Diaz’s stays extended. Whilst it looks likely that Brereton Diaz will remain at the club, albeit probably sold in the summer, it looks as though Rothwell, Nyambe and Lenihan will leave.

That is unless Rovers can secure promotion.

Having Premier League status would give Mowbray and Rovers a much better chance of keeping the trio at the club. Without it, it looks like the trio will seek pastures new in the summer and losing three starting players will certainly leave a void in Mowbray’s starting side.

A difficult summer lies ahead for Rovers who go up against Bournemouth this weekend.