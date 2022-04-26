Swansea City host Bournemouth in the Championship this evening, with a win able to lift the Swans as high as 10th.

Bournemouth are looking to secure promotion to the Premier League with four games of their season remaining. But if there’s one side that Scott Parker won’t want to come up against at the moment, it’s Swansea City.

Russell Martin’s side are unbeaten their last eight, having slowly crept up the table after a shaky patch from January through to March.

And speaking ahead of tonight’s game, Martin has appreciated the quality that Bournemouth have, but says he and his side are up for the challenge.

He told the swanseacity.com:

“If you look at the squad they’ve built and the financial power they have, they are a threat. They have a manager who has done it before, a lot of players who have experienced getting promoted and playing in the top league.

“They’re athletic, powerful, they can win in different ways and have a real strength at the top end of the pitch and have conceded the fewest goals as well.

“It’ll be tough, but it’s a great challenge and one to really look forward to.”

Earlier in the week, Martin shared an injury update on his side ahead of tonight’s game, revealing that Jamie Paterson will be involved in the match day squad.

The Swans boss also suggested that midfielder Flynn Downes will be involved after missing a few games of late through injury.

And lastly, Swansea City have been linked with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise full-back Matthew Sorinola.

The left-sided defender impressed playing under Martin at MK Dons last season before sealing a move to Belgian side Royale Union, though he’s barely featured all season having largely featured off the bench late on in games.

Martin could hand him a lifeline this summer and bring him to Swansea City as part of what looks set to be a summer overhaul.

Tonight’s game v Bournemouth kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch live on Sky Sports Arena.