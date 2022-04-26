Middlesbrough ace Djed Spence has five offers on the table ahead of the summer, but the Nottingham Forest loanee’s ‘dream’ is to play for Manchester United, claims Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Spence, 21, has enjoyed a fantastic season with Nottingham Forest in the Championship. He’s featured 35 times in the English second tier this season and has become the target of a number of Premier League clubs going into the summer transfer window.

There’s been no end of reports suggesting that he’s on the move. Now though, Sky Sports reporter Plettenberg has revealed that the Englishman is thought to have five offers on the table ahead of the summer, with Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur among the interested sides.

Plettenberg though claims that Spence’s ‘dream’ is to play for Manchester United one day, with Spence being a United fan – he also confirms that Spence is set to cost between £12-15million and that there remains ‘loose’ contact with Bayern Munich.

He tweeted earlier today:

Update #Spence: Selling price is €12-15m! It is said that he has got „5 offers“. City, Arsenal & Tottenham are among the interested clubs. Jedd‘s dream is to play for #MUFC one day. He is a fan! Been told there should be still a loose contact with #FCBayern. @SkySportNews 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 26, 2022

What will the summer hold for Spence?

It looks inevitable that Spence will secure a transfer move this summer. Middlesbrough seemingly have no chance of keeping hold of him and it looks unlikely that Forest will-resign him, so expect Spence to secure a move to a top-end Premier League club.

Arsenal and Spurs have been the ones most closely linked with Spence but with Plettenberg seemingly revealing Spence’s stance on a summer move, or at least his future desire to play for Manchester United, it’s thrown a bit of a spanner in the works.

Who might win the race to sign Spence this summer is anyone’s guess. But for Middlesbrough, the forgotten team in all of this, they’ll surely be pleased to see more and more sides joining the race as it will boost Spence’s price in the transfer market.