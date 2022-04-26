Cardiff City are likely to let Marlon Pack leave the club this summer, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Cardiff City are “expected” to cut ties with the midfielder.

Pack, 31, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in late June.

Wales Online also mention that Isaac Vassell, Leandro Bacuna, Ciaron Brown and Josh Murphy are all poised head out the exit door as free agents.

Cardiff City clear out

It looks like it will be a summer of transition at the Cardiff City Stadium as they prepare for Steve Morison’s first full campaign at the helm.

Pack has been on the books of the Welsh side since 2019 but his potential departure would free up space and funds in the squad to bring in reinforcements.

The experienced midfielder has made 109 appearances in all competitions since his transfer, 27 of which have come this term.

Prior to his move to the Bluebirds, he started his career at local side Portsmouth and went on to play once for their first-team after loan spells away at Wycombe Wanderers, Dagenham and Redbridge and Cheltenham Town.

He then joined the latter permanently for a couple of years before spending six seasons with Bristol City, where he played 282 games.

Pack has seen his opportunities at Cardiff City dry up a bit now though over recent times and a departure could suit all parties involved and he has a decision to make on where to go next.