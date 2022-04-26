Leeds United are set to join the race to sign Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, but only if they stay in the Premier League and Forest miss out on promotion to the Premier League, claims Daily Mail.

The race to sign Brennan Johnson this summer is heating up. Reports surfaced yesterday claiming that Brentford had offered the Welsh international personal terms and that Everton had already held talks with Johnson and his representatives.

The same report also claimed that the likes of Leicester City and Newcastle United were also set to hold talks with Johnson, who has 15 goals and 10 assists to his name in the Championship this season.

Now though, a report from Daily Mail has revealed that Leeds United will join the race to sign Johnson this summer. But Jesse Marsch’s side will only do so if they retain their Premier League status, and Nottingham Forest retain their Championship status.

Steve Cooper’s side look set to compete in this season’s play-offs – they currently sit in 4th place of the Championship table and travel to Fulham this evening.

Forest’s summer overhaul…

Should Forest miss out on promotion this season then it looks like Cooper may be in a bit of trouble. A lot of his best players are on loan at the club and will depart at the end of the season anyway, but the likes of Joe Worrall and Brennan Johnson could move on if the club don’t seal promotion.

That could leave Cooper and Forest with a very thin squad going into the next season, making their promotion bid all the more important.

As it stands, Forest look like the side with the best form going into the play-offs and so fans should have plenty of optimism going into next month.