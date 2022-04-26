Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says it “made sense” for Alex Bass to leave the club on loan for Bradford City.

Portsmouth shipped out the goalkeeper to League Two in the January transfer window.

Bass, 24, has since enjoyed plenty of game time with the Bantams and has made 19 league appearances for the Yorkshire outfit.

He is due to return to his parent club at the end of this season and they will have a decision to make on what to do with him next.

Cowley has delivered his assessment on his time so far at Valley Parade, as per a report by Hampshire Live:

“It is good that he has got game time, because he has been short of that in the last couple of years. Playing consistently will help him.”

He added:

“It made sense for Alex to go out and play on loan. He will certainly be a better goalkeeper for having this period at Bradford, than he would have been sat here being number two. It made sense for him financially and it made sense for the club and Alex’s future that he went out and played.”

Portsmouth situation

Portsmouth are poised to lose current first choice ‘keeper Gavin Bazunu this summer and he is due to return to Manchester City when his loan ends.

That could open the door for Bass to make the number one spot his own again in the next campaign.

He is under contract at Fratton Park until June 2023 so still has another year left on his deal.

Bass has been on the books at Pompey for his whole career to date and rose up through their academy.

The Eastleigh-born man was named on the bench at the age of just 16 in March 2015 and has since gone on to play 40 appearances for the club in all competitions to date, keeping 15 clean sheets.

He has also had loan spells away in non-league at Salisbury City, Torquay United and Southend United to gain experience.

Bass has two games left of his Bradford City stint against Sutton United and Carlisle United.