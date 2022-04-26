Middlesbrough take on Cardiff City in the Championship on Wednesday evening, with the game looking increasingly important for Chris Wilder’s side.

Middlesbrough are ninth in the table as things stand and their play-off hopes are certainly hanging by a thread.

With just three games left to play between now and the end of the season they are five points outside of the top six.

However, they do have a game in hand on five sides above them and so a win on Wednesday at home to Cardiff City could see them close the gap on sixth placed Sheffield United to just two points.

Ultimately, they would be relying on the Blades slipping up. But with Paul Heckingbottom’s side playing Queens Park Rangers and league leaders Fulham, this perhaps could be something which Boro believe could be a possibility.

Chris Wilder’s side play back to back home games as they take on Cardiff City in midweek before Stoke City at the weekend. They then travel to Preston North End on the final day.

After their recent draw with Swansea City last Saturday, there was talk amongst Boro fans that their play-off hopes were over, an opinion which Wilder does not share.

“100% we’re still alive. I haven’t got a crystal ball so I don’t know what’s in front of us. But there is no gimme or given result in this division,” he said in an interview with Teesside Live.

“The two teams above us have got two difficult games to play and the teams around us have got difficult games to play, but we have too. We’re back home on Wednesday night and we understand it’s a huge game; a season-defining game for us.

“But to be in with a shout is good and if we get a result, with no one around us playing that night, we close the gap and it’s game on going into the final two games of the season.

“We’ve got a fighting chance and our fixtures are like everyone else’s. They’re winnable, but if we don’t get it right we can drop points and there is no margin for error from here on in.”

Middlesbrough desperately need to get back to winning ways on Wednesday night. They come into the clash with Cardiff without a victory in five.

As Wilder suggests it is likely they will need to win all three games to stand a fighting chance of getting into the play-offs.