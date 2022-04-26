Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has shed light on why George Maris’ game time has dried up over recent months.

Mansfield Town’s manager says the midfielder has been both injured and ill which is why he hasn’t been starting games.

Maris, 26, was handed his first start in two months against Crawley Town last time out.

He helped the Stags pick up a useful 2-0 win over the Red Devils to boost their promotion hopes.

Clough has said, as per the club’s official website:

“He’s been injured and he’s been ill, that’s why he has not been in the team [previously].

“The odd time he did come in, his form had dipped. He is coming back at the right time and we’ll see how he recovers because that was his first game for a long time.”

Key player in Mansfield Town’s run in

Maris has a big opportunity to play a key role in Mansfield Town’s push for League One in their remaining few matches of the season.

They are currently 6th in the League Two table and are four points off the top three and three points inside the play-offs.

The Nottinghamshire outfit have a crucial clash this evening at home to Stevenage and will be locking horns with their former boss Steve Evans.

Boro are safe now and have nothing to play following Oldham Athletic and Scunthorpe United’s relegation to the National League and so can afford to take their foot off the gas now.

Maris has made 38 appearances in all competitions in this campaign and has chipped in with three goals and four assists.

He is currently in his second term at Field Mill having previously played for Barnsley and Cambridge United.

The midfielder penned a two-year contract when he signed meaning he is due to become a free agent this summer.