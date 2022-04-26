Cardiff City have taken Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Jaami Qureshi on trial, as per a report by Wales Online.

Cardiff City are taking a look at the Premier League teenager.

Qureshi, 18, played for the Bluebirds’ U23s side yesterday against Coventry City.

The Welsh outfit ended up winning 2-1 thanks to an own goal and a late Isaac Jefferies strike.

Wales Online claim they have another trial player on the way later this week in the form of Ollie Tanner, who plays in non-league for Lewes.

More on Qureshi

Qureshi is an Iraq youth international who has also spent time in the academies with London trio Brentford, Chelsea and Fulham.

The attacker then linked up with Brighton and has since risen up through the ranks of the top flight side.

He has made 36 appearances for the Seagulls’ U23s side so far in his career and has chipped in with four goals and four assists.

Qureshi is yet to sign a professional contract with Graham Potter’s side and the fact he has been allowed to leave on trial suggests his future may lie elsewhere.

It is expected to be a summer of change at Cardiff City as they prepare for Steve Morison’s first full season at the helm. He will be looking to put his own stamp on their first-team squad and bolstering their development squad may also be on the agenda.

The Bluebirds have a decision to make as to whether to hand Qureshi a deal or let him find somewhere else to go.