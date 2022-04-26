Fulham will have to see off competition from PSG if they are to land a sensational deal to sign Lazio ace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

The French Ligue 1 table toppers are keen on snapping him up in the next transfer window, as per Italian news outlet II Messaggero (Via TuttoMercato).

Milinkovic-Savic, 27, has been linked with a surprise switch to Fulham this summer in a recent report by 90min.com.

The midfielder may well be a man in-demand over the next couple of months with Manchester United also linked with a swoop under new boss Erik ten Harg.

Fulham eyeing surprise move?

The Milinkovic-Savic to Fulham rumours will have raised some eyebrows at Craven Cottage as Marco Silva’s side prepare for life back in the Premier League.

There is no doubt that the London side need to bolster their ranks to prepare for life back in the top flight to avoid an immediate relegation back to the Championship.

The Serbia international is a proven performer in Serie A and would be a mouth-watering addition for the Cottagers if they were able to lure him over to England. However, it appears they will be facing some strong competition for his signature.

He has been on the books at Lazio since 2015 and has made 290 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with 56 goals and 51 assists.

The Spain-born man is under contract until June 2024 meaning he still has two more years left on his deal so his club are under no financial pressure to cash in yet.