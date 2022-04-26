Sheffield United could face a hectic summer ahead with Paul Heckingbottom’s side seeing a number of players’ contracts end.

The Blades currently sit in 6th place of the Championship table and look set to compete in this season’s play-offs.

But the job is far from done yet. Sheffield United have the likes of Millwall and Blackburn Rovers hot on their tail with two games left to play, with Heckingbottom taking his side down to QPR for a crucial match on Friday night.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, we look at the Sheffield United players out of contract and discuss who might be offered new terms…

Out of contract at Sheffield United this summer are Ben Osborn, Chris Basham, Jack Robinson, David McGoldrick, Adam Davies, Lys Mousset and Luke Freeman.

Of those seven, Basham’s future has been reported on the most.

He was said to be nearing an automatic renewal earlier in the season before injury struck. He’s returned to the side recently and Heckingbottom has long reiterated that Basham is part of his plans going forward, and so it seems like Basham will be one of the first to be offered a new deal at the end of the campaign.

Elsewhere, the likes of Osborn and Robinson have played important roles under Heckingbottom this season, though nothing has been reported on a potential new deal for either as of yet, and the same can be said of McGoldrick and Davies – Sheffield United have the option of extending Davies’ stay by a further year.

McGoldrick hasn’t featured since February owing to injury. He’s one of a number of strikers currently on the sidelines in South Yorkshire and at 34, and having scored just twice in 19 league outings this season, it seems like McGoldrick may be moving on in the summer.

As for Mousset and Freeman, both face uncertain summers. Yorkshire Post revealed earlier this month that the Blades have one-year options in most players’ contracts and so both could be kept on.

Freeman though played just 14 minutes of football on loan at Millwall before picking up another injury whilst Mousset featured five times in Serie A for Salernitana without scoring, and now he too is injured.

Sheffield United look as though they could be heading towards a summer of change with a bit of a clear-out needed at Bramall Lane.