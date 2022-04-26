Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton says Barnsley loan man Luke Thomas has “enormous potential” in the game.

Bristol Rovers have had the winger on loan for the whole of this season.

Thomas, 23, has take a while to get going with the Pirates but has started to find his feet now with the campaign nearly over.

He has made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Gas and has chipped in with a single goal and five assists.

Barton has delivered his verdict on him and has said, as per a report by Bristol Live:

“LT has been in the squad all year, he’s been grafting away and he’s had his ups and downs, but he now looks in a position where he can challenge for a jersey. The problem for him is it’s April going into May, that’s got to happen in August and September.

“You can’t start your season as late as he has, but also him particularly is success for us. You don’t get to see it all the time, the tough spot young men can be in. He came to this football club in a really tough spot professionally and personally.”

He added:

“Sometimes, he’s been frustrating me, because it takes a while for the penny to drop, but it seems to have dropped and he seems to have the bit between his teeth.

“He’s a kid with enormous potential and his best football is actually back out in front of him again. Good to see.”

Barnsley situation

Thomas’ focus right now will be on helping Bristol Rovers gain promotion from League Two before he returns to Oakwell in the summer.

His parent club have been relegated to League One which means he could potentially be an option for them next season.

He still has another 12 months left on his contract at Oakwell and whoever their new manager will be has a decision to make on his future with the Yorkshire outfit.

Thomas has been on the books of the Tykes since 2019 after playing for the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Cheltenham Town, Derby County and Coventry City as a youngster.

He has since made 64 appearances for Barnsley altogether but was given the green light to leave on loan this term to get some regular game time under his belt.

Next up for Thomas and Bristol Rovers is a trip to Rochdale away this weekend before their final home league game of the season against relegated Scunthorpe United on 7th May.

Barton’s side are currently 5th in the table.