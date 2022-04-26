Nottingham Forest’s summer ahead is going to be a hectic one, no matter the outcome of their season.

Nottingham Forest are set to compete in the Championship play-offs this season and, depending on how well they perform, they could yet be gearing up for a Premier League campaign this summer.

Should they miss out then Steve Cooper will have an even greater task on his hands, with a number of his loan players set to depart and some of his other key players likely to leave if Forest aren’t a top flight side next season.

And aside from that, Cooper has a handful of players out of contract in Lewis Grabban, Tobias Figueiredo and Gaetan Bong.

Of the three, Grabban is the standout on that list. The striker has scored 12 goals in 32 league outings this season in what’s been another impressive showing from the 34-year-old, but his fitness has become a cause for concern.

He’s recently returned to the side after an injury lay-off and he looks to have sustained another injury.

NottinghamshireLive’s Sarah Clapson has recently had her say on Grabban’s contract situation, writing:

“There’s been no indication anything has been decided on that front. I’d still offer him another year, because I do think he still has something to offer.”

After Grabban, Figueiredo may give Cooper a difficult decision to make this summer. It’s looked likely that the centre-back would be leaving this summer but in the event that Forest miss out on promotion, the Portuguese could yet earn a new deal.

Joe Worrall looks set to leave should Forest not earn promotion this season and Scott McKenna could yet attract interest too, leaving Figueiredo as one of the few options for Cooper at the back – he’s done a decent job filling in for injuries in recent weeks.

As for Bong, he looks destined to leave this summer after a torrid time at the City Ground.

Fortunately for Cooper, he doesn’t have too many players out of contract. But given the fact that a lot of his key players are only on loan, and that his other key players are attracting serious interest, it could make for a nervy summer at the City Ground.