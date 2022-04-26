Derby County goalkeeper Ryan Allsop is attracting interest from “all over the Championship”, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Derby County’s number one is a man in serious demand this summer.

Allsop, 29, has caught the eye for Wayne Rooney’s side this season despite their relegation to League One.

Cardiff City have been linked with a swoop for him ahead of the next transfer window and Wales Online suggest there are more clubs keen.

Derby County face battle

Derby County could face a battle to keep hold of their ‘keeper, especially with his current contract up at the end of the campaign.

They swooped to sign him last summer and he has since been a hit for them between the sticks.

He started his career with spells at West Brom, Millwall and Leyton Orient before making Bournemouth his home from 2013 to 2018.

Allsop went on to play 27 times for the Cherries and was loaned out to Coventry City, Portsmouth, Blackpool and Lincoln City during his five years there before leaving on a permanent basis for Wycombe Wanderers.

He then stayed with the Chairboys for three seasons before Derby County came calling and is now facing an uncertain future.

It will be a summer of transition for Rooney’s side and taking Allsop with them into the third tier will be a massive boost going into next term.

There will be plenty of comings and goings as they look to build a squad capable of mounting an immediate promotion push back to the Championship.