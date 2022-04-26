QPR are heading towards another summer of change after what’s been a disastrous second half of the season.

QPR were in and around the top-six throughout the entirety of the first half of the season. Since the turn of the year though, the R’s have plummeted down the table and now find themselves in 11th after a run of one win in eight.

This summer then, QPR need to continue on their rebuild and Mark Warburton (should he be in charge beyond this season that is) will see a number of his first-team players depart at the end of this season – the most alarming of which being Yoann Barbet.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of this season along with Dom Ball, Albert Adomah and Moses Odubajo, who’s been ruled out for up to three months with a calf injury.

Elsewhere, Lee Wallace sees his QPR contract expire this summer, with fellow veterans David Marshall and Keiren Westwood also out of contract.

Who will be offered new terms?

That depends on a lot of things. QPR already have a slim squad and so losing a handful of first-team players will be a blow to the R’s, who don’t look likely to spend big this summer.

Of those out of contract in the summer, fans would surely expect the likes of Barbet, Adomah and Odubajo to stay on – all three have played an important role in Warburton’s squad this season, Barbet especially.

Wallace has endured another injury-stricken season and so it looks like he’ll be moving on.

One of Marshall or Westwood may be kept on with QPR still having a number of injuries in the goalkeeping department, though expect Seny Dieng to reclaim his no.1 spot ahead of the next campaign.

There’s been no news on new contracts at QPR in recent weeks – those talks would’ve taken a backseat when QPR were in promotion contention and now, they might have taken a backseat once again with the future of Warburton unclear.

There’s plenty of decisions to be made in West London this summer.