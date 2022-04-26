Cardiff City’s Josh Murphy is no longer on loan at Preston North End, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Cardiff City loaned the winger out to their fellow Championship side this season to get some game time under his belt.

Murphy, 27, has only played 14 times in all competitions for the Lilywhites and has struggled to make an impact.

Lancashire Live say he is no longer training with Ryan Lowe’s side and has played his final game for the Lancashire outfit.

Cardiff City situation

Murphy’s contract at the Cardiff City Stadium is due to expire in a couple of months time and they have a decision to make on his future at the club.

The former England youth international joined the Welsh club back in 2018 and has since made 99 appearances for them altogether, chipping in with 14 goals and 10 assists.

He started out at Norwich City alongside his twin brother, Jacob, and broke into their senior side as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at MK Dons and Wigan Athletic to gain experience.

Murphy hasn’t quite managed to live up to expectations at Cardiff City and they were relegated from the Premier League during his first year at the club.

His loan to Preston North End was an opportunity to show what he can do again but they have seemingly decided not to sign him permanently.

The attacker’s career is at a bit of a crossroads now and he has a big decision on what direction to take now.